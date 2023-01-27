CH flair at Country Week

By Liam Emerton

Rockhampton’s Country Week cricket tournament will have a distinct Central Highland’s edge to it this year.

The long weekend of cricket action begins on Australia Day with the Northside versus Southside Charity match before transitioning into the weekend’s play.

Four women’s teams, 16 turf teams and 24 concrete teams will take on country week this year.

However country week convener and vice president of Rockhampton Cricket Carrie Bennet said that half the teams nominated this year are from the Central Highlands region this year.

With teams coming from Rockhampton, Yeppoon and the surrounding areas, the majority of squads are based in our region which Bennet said is a wonderful thing for the tournament.

“We’ve got Rocky, Yeppoon, Emerald, Moralahbah, Springsure, Molbrah, we’ve even got some players from as far south as Brisbane and New South Wales,” she said.

“It’s great getting to listen to people from out of town and getting to know their stories.

“There have been some families coming for 30 years to Rocky to catch up.

“This is the one time they come together and then they get to catch up with all their friends from out west as well.”

The Central Highlands-based teams in the top divisions will also be playing for cash prizes this year.

She’s Apples Cleaning and Cold Room Hire have put $500 on the line for the first grade turf division with Lawrence’s Motors sponsoring the second division turf competition with a $350 prize.

That comes off the back of feedback from those who played in recent years which has been seen as a progressive move from the tournament.

That feedback also came in the form of how and when the games should be played which after listening to the competitors has seen Country Week build on its success.

“We’re slowly growing, every year we’re getting one to two more teams every year,” said Bennet.

“With the inclusion of the women’s competition that has helped a lot.

“And the Big Bash, currently being heavily promoted and seen on TV, has helped a lot.

“For this year I’ve included night games and changed the format to a T20 style.

“The feedback I’ve had over the last couple of years is that players wanted to be under lights after watching the Northside v Southside Charity match.”

Games are scheduled to play on Friday with finals in all divisions set to be played on Sunday.