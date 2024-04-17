Agent’s race day in Blackall

Felonious is set to make an appearance in the first race of the day at Blackall on Saturday and is in supreme touch after having won its last three races in Winton, Longreach and Barcaldine since the start of March. Picture: RLR PHOTOGRAPHY
McKenzie Neal

The Barcoo Amateur Race Club is hosting their second race meeting of the year this Saturday, 20 April, with plenty […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.