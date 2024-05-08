Barcy hosts TOK Cup

Shezajuke won the Barcaldine Welding Works/Railway Hotel Maiden Plate (1000m) at Barcaldine last Saturday. The meeting was held as part of the Tree of Knowledge Festival celebrations. Picture: RLR PHOTOGRAPHY
McKenzie Neal

Barcaldine Race Club hosted the Tree of Knowledge Cup last Saturday, 4 May, as part of the town’s annual festival, […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.