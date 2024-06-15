Tigers take talents to Alpha

Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers will take on Alpha Brumbies in Alpha on Saturday in the final round of the Central West Rugby League regular season. Picture: LONGREACH/ILFRACOMBE TIGERS
McKenzie Neal

Alpha Brumbies will host the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers in the final round of the Central West Rugby League Competition on Saturday. […]

