Finals derby in the West

Barcaldine Sandgoannas will host the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers in a CWRL preliminary final at the Barcaldine Showgrounds on Saturday, 29 June. Picture: BARCALDINE SANDGOANNAS
McKenzie Neal

Barcaldine Sandgoannas will host the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers in the 2024 Central West Rugby League preliminary final on Saturday. The two […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.