Sandgoannas take down Tigers

The Barcaldine Sandgoannas downed the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers 42-16 in last weekend's Central West Rugby League preliminary final. Picture: BARCALDINE SANDGOANNAS
McKenzie Neal

The Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers' hopes of redemption were dashed in last Saturday’s Central West Rugby League preliminary final after falling to […]

