NRL open to less games in 20-team competition

Chief executive officer Andrew Abdo has revealed the NRL could consider shortening the men's season by multiple rounds as part of an expanded 20-team competition in the next decade. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP)
Scott Bailey

Chief executive officer Andrew Abdo has revealed the NRL could consider shortening the men's season by multiple rounds as part […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.