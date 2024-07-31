Sport Mann delivers as Dogs bark in Brisbane 31/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Winton rugby league export Kurt Mann taking on the Brisbane defence on Saturday. Mann's Bulldogs side scored a resounding 41-16 win to consolidate their spot in the top eight. (Jono Searle/AAP) McKenzie Neal Winton Devils junior and Canterbury Bulldogs utility Kurt Mann played a starring role in his side’s 41-16 win over the […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password