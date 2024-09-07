Sport Stage set for mixed touch showdown 07/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail There will be a new name in the Longreach Mixed Touch history books following this Friday's Grand Final, as Phins Up takes on Ball N Chains in the A-Grade final from 7pm, after the Getaways fell short in their attempts of a three-peat. (Supplied) McKenzie Neal The Longreach Touch Association is hosting the mixed touch grand final for both A and B Grade on Friday, 6 […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password