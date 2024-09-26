Sharks send Cows packing

North Queensland players react following their loss to the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in the NRL semi-final last week. The defeat eliminated the Cowboys from this season's premiership race. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
McKenzie Neal

The North Queensland Cowboys were bundled out of the NRL finals series after failing to shrug off a slow start […]

