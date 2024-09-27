Sport Munster ready to be targeted by Roosters 27/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Cameron Munster of the Storm celebrates scoring a try during the NRL qualifying final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park Saturday, September 14, 2024. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Melissa Woods, AAP Cameron Munster knows Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is coming for him in Friday night's NRL grand final qualifier and […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password