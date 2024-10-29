Young trainer making his mark

Centaur ridden by Erin Molloy (white cap) with a thrilling win in the Brown, Macaulay & Warren Accountants Gympie Cup on Saturday, 26 October. (Shane Zahner)
Glenn Davis, Racing Queensland

Caloundra’s Louis Peoples has branched out training on his own and enjoyed a dream start at Gympie on Saturday, 26 […]

