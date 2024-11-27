Sport Town rallies behind young star 27/11/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The community rallied around the Matthews family, coming together to support Alani who will head to the Gold Coast next year to feature in the Queensland Junior State Championship. (Longreach Bowls Club) McKenzie Neal The Longreach Bowls Club came together on Saturday, 16 November, to support one of its brightest talents in Alani Matthews. […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password