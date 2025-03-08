Sport Bluey rises to the occasion 08/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The winning teams from the trophy day held on Sunday, 2 March. Left to right: John McGuckin and Dorrie Delaney (Pool B winners), Terry Harris, Darcy Browne and Michael Steepe (Pool A winners), and Russ Hanson (Pool B winner). (Supplied) Bowls by Bones Another weekend of bowls which started on Saturday morning with a Men’s Championship Pairs game. Bluey Beard and myself were […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password