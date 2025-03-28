Sunday’s races a success

McKenzie Neal

The Longreach Jockey Club kicked off its first meeting of the year last Sunday 23 March, with a thrilling five-race card that kept racegoers entertained throughout the day.

The decision to move the meeting to Sunday was made in response to the region’s rain, which threatened to cancel the races altogether if they had stuck to the original Saturday schedule.

Longreach Jockey Club president Andrew Watts was pleased with how the day panned out, with clouds clearing enough for a successful Sunday meeting.

“It ended up being a good day and, more importantly, we managed to dodge the rain,” he said.

“The forecast was not looking favourable, so we moved the meeting to Sunday. It turned out to be a good decision because the track didn’t get passed by the stewards until 4pm on Saturday.

“The Publicans Cup race was run, but the actual publicans and sponsors part of it will now be in November, which will be our last meeting of the year.”

Watts thanked the club’s volunteers for their efforts on Sunday, with the region coming together to ensure the meeting went ahead.

“A lot of credit has to go to our curator Mark Oates,” he said.

“He spent most of the day on Saturday working on wet patches and doing remedial work on the track in general.

“Being on a Sunday, it was the case of all the volunteers banding together to be available, and, as they always do out here, they all pulled together for a successful day.”

The first race of the day was the Birdcage Hotel/Longreach RSL Maiden Plate (1000m) which saw Mishani I Am ($4) take the win, with Henny Penny ($3.30) and Naoro ($3.50) finishing second and third, respectively.

Race two was the Commercial Hotel Longreach Class B Handicap (1000m) which was claimed by Windorah ($3.20), who held off the challenge from About Right ($2.70) and Burdekin Boy ($3), who finished second and third.

Daicos ($2) emerged victorious in the Wellshot Hotel QTIS Benchmark 50 Handicap (1000m) with Chief Mondo ($10) securing second and Wolf Point ($26) rounding out the top three.

The penultimate race, the Longreach Tavern Benchmark 55 Handicap (1200m) saw Power Sister ($2) clinch first place, while Divin Courage ($8) and Summer Sizzling ($12) finished second and third, respectively.

Race five, the Bundaberg Rum Publicans Cup Open Handicap (1200m) was won by Single Honor ($2.70), with Hurtle ($3.20) and Here He Looms ($3.50) coming in second and third.

Barcaldine-based trainer Bevan Johnson teamed up with jockey Maddie Mankelow to secure two wins and two place finishes.

Meanwhile, Toni Schofield and jockey Jason Missen contributed one win and two place finishes across the day.

Around the region, Winton’s North Gregory Turf Club had to cancel their race meeting scheduled for this Saturday due to last weekend’s inclement weather.

Longreach will host the Central West’s next race day in the form of a TAB meeting on Monday, 7 April, before Blackall hosts its second races of the year on Saturday, 12 April.