Sport Brumbies down Magpies in Alpha 16/05/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Lucas McKenzie’s hat-trick inspired the Alpha Brumbies to a hard-earned 26-14 victory over the Blackall Magpies in their Central West Rugby League clash at Alpha Showgrounds on Friday. (Alpha Brumbies RLFC) McKenzie Neal Lucas McKenzie’s hat-trick inspired the Alpha Brumbies to a hard-earned 26-14 victory over the Blackall Magpies in their Central West […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password