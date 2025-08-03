Sport Jones, Lang herald new era in Queensland racing 03/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Central Queenslanders Angela Jones (right) and Emily Lang (left) featured in a thrilling finish to the Brisbane Jockeys Premiership. Jones created history when she became the first female to claim the title with 66 winners, two clear of Lang. (Racing Queensland) As Angela Jones broke new ground in Queensland on Wednesday, those that came before her in the female riding ranks […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password