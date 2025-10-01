Sport Farr named Cup’s top Fullback 01/10/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Longreach junior Ben Farr has been recognised for his efforts following an incredible 2025 campaign, taking home the Player's Player Award at Wynnum earlier in September before picking up Hostplus Cup Fullback of the Year honours last week. (Wynnum Manly Seagulls/Facebook) The 2025 Hostplus Cup concluded on Saturday with the Burleigh Bears defeating the Norths Devils 22-8 at Redcliffe’s Kayo Stadium […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password