Sport Upton’s fab fifth as Broncos edge out Roosters 06/10/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Central Queensland ace Tamika Upton and Ali Brigginshaw lift the NRLW premiership trophy after the Brisbane Broncos defeated the Sydney Roosters 22-18 in Sunday's grand final. (AAP Image/Mark Evans) Central Queensland star Tamika Upton entered rare company after the Brisbane Broncos scored a 22-18 win over the Sydney Roosters […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password