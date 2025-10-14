Sport Fuller stars in Australia PM XIII win over PNG rivals 14/10/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Ethan Strange has helped inspire the Australian Prime Minister's XIII to a 28-10 win over Papua New Guinea PM XIII in the annual clash in Port Moresby last weekend. (Australian High Commission PNG Facebook) Ethan Strange has helped inspire the Australian Prime Minister's XIII to a 28-10 win over Papua New Guinea PM XIII […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password