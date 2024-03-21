Rugby league on the horizon

McKenzie Neal

The 2024 Wellshot Central West Rugby League competition is set to grace the region in just over two weeks, with players and fans excited about what the new season will have to offer.

Ten enthralling rounds of rugby league will be followed by a gripping three-week finals series that will determine the premiers in the five-team competition.

The action starts Saturday, 6 April with games in both Barcaldine and Longreach from 6pm, as the Sandgoannas host last year’s premiers, the Blackall Magpies, while hometown Tigers will welcome the Alpha Brumbies.

The Winton Diamantina Devils have a bye in the first round and will play their opening match against the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers on Saturday, 13 April at the Ilfracombe Rec Centre.

It is one of two blockbuster clashes that the Rec Centre will host in 2024, as Ilfracombe is set to host a matchup against the Barcaldine Sandgoannas for Old Boys Day.

The Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers will be looking for redemption in 2024 after falling short in the Grand Final to the Magpies, while the Sandgoannas will also be eyeing the prospects of finishing the season above the rest.

One of the two Grand Final rematches between the Magpies and Tigers happens in Longreach on Saturday, 1 June, which also ties in with the Tigers’ Ladies Day.

It is the biggest day of the year for the club, with female contributions to rugby league in the region being celebrated, in conjunction with the community rallying together to fundraise for a charity chosen by the club.

These are just some of the many fixtures to look out for in 2024, with this season set to excite the region the same way the National Rugby League has marvelled the nation in the opening two rounds.