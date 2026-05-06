The ride home west for a good cause

Gladys Barreta

The biennial charity Ride West, raising money for mental health in the bush, is a long, fun and challenging ride for those who choose to participate, but they are also the ones who make the event happen.

Fresh off Ride West 2026, which ran from 24 April to 1 May are husband and wife team Duge and Kate Warby who have strong links to the Western Downs.

The pair dedicate time, money and themselves to the event for a cause they believe needs support.

From a business standpoint, Duge is also heavily involved in Ride West.

Duge is the director of accounting firm Hall Chadwick – an accounting firm in Queensland with rural offices in Roma, Longreach and Emerald.

The couple are also a gold sponsor of the event and, for the fifth year running, Duge has taken on the task as the event’s support truck driver.

He drives in front of the peloton at a precise speed, operating a refrigerated truck packed with food, drinks, a mobile ice bath and everything the cyclists need to be replenished.

Duge is one of 10 support crew volunteering for 10-hour days during the event, while also holding fundraisers with Kate six months beforehand.

“Not only are we contributing to friends and family out west, but we also work with many clients in rural and regional Queensland, doing a lot of agribusiness,” he said.

“Through this we are able to support not only friends, family, the community but also our clients.”

Duge’s days during the ride amount to about 220km, leaving at 6.15am and finishing around 4.30pm, with 60km stints driving at about 30km/h.

“You’ve never seen so many humans eat food,” he said.

“Those days require 10 hours, and we’re on the road for a total of eight days.”

Across the ride, cyclists and their support crew cover 1311km between Brisbane and Longreach, travelling across terrain that personifies outback Queensland, stopping in remote local towns, and bringing the RideWest team into the heart of regional Queensland where participants are embraced by community culture.

Day one takes riders from the Amberley Airbase to Oakey, Day two from Oakey to Chinchilla, Day three from Chinchilla to Roma, Day four Roma to Mitchell, Day five Mitchell to Charleville, Day six Charleville to Augathella, Day seven Augathella to Blackall, with the final stage on Day eight travelling from Blackall to Longreach.

In the past 16 years, the ride has raised more than $2,600,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service so it can deliver its Wellbeing Out West program.

Kate said her favourite part of the ride was the people and knowing she’s going into a ride with other people who are all there for the same reason and great cause.

“For riders, at least six months beforehand, there’s a training program for everyone to ride together as a group, because that’s important,” she said.

“The better you ride together, the safer the peloton is.

“You stick together as a crew, helping each other along.

“It’s very much a team effort… we are one big happy family.”

Kate, who has always had a passion for triathlons, became involved after stepping in for another rider in 2022.

“I love a challenge and it’s a great thing to be involved in,” she said.

Riders pay $3500 to participate, with funds covering event costs so donations go directly to Ride West.

Each cyclist is asked to raise at least $7500.

Duge and Kate raised just under $50,000 this year, hosting events including a garden lunch at their Brisbane home, as well as raffles and auctions.

“We’ve been very supported this year, which has been fabulous,” Kate said.

With strong rural connections, they understand how important the Royal Flying Doctor Service Wellbeing Out West program is.

“If we can give back, we love it,” Kate said.

“The event is bit addictive… it’s a big community, the Ride West gang.”

Both still have strong ties to rural and regional Queensland.

Kate and Duge met in Glenmorgan after finishing school, while Kate grew up in St George and left at an early age after Year 3.

Duge was born and raised in Glenmorgan.

The pair said the freedom, people and landscape had left them with lasting memories of growing up in regional Queensland.

“I think the benefits of growing up in the country are that you have a lot of freedom and learn to do things city kids might not… you become independent and practical,” Kate said.

Duge said he enjoyed working with people in regional areas through his agribusiness work.

The pair hold the event close to their hearts for many reasons – returning home, spending time with family and friends, and raising money for a cause they believe deserves support.

“Even if people out bush try to get help from mental health services, it’s difficult because of a lack of services,” Duge said.

“The Wellbeing Out West Program helps put support in front of people and makes them more likely to seek help.

“People in the bush often uphold a stoic attitude, this fundraiser helps raise awareness and make it okay to talk about mental health.”

He said because Ride West was community-funded and supports frontline services, money can be used more easily, helping cut through red tape in urgent situations.

Kate said the experience was rewarding from a fundraising perspective.

“It’s rewarding when people tell us how we’ve helped them… it shows the impact and makes us feel good,” she said.

Duge and Kate said they both planned to take part in the next Ride West in 2028.