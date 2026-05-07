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HomeUncategorizedCountdown on until Census night
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Countdown on until Census night

The 2026 Census, to be held in August, is a vital opportunity for people in regional and rural Australia to be heard and ensure their communities are accurately represented. (File image)

The 2026 Census is less than 100 days away, with Census night to be held on Tuesday, 11 August, 2026.

The Census is an important tool for regional and rural communities, as it shows what local areas need to help them grow, including transport, schools, healthcare, roads and buildings.

Emily Walter, Census National Spokesperson, said the 100-day milestone is an important reminder for regional and rural communities to start preparing for Census night.

“The 2026 Census is a vital opportunity for people in regional and rural Australia to be heard and ensure their communities are accurately represented,” Ms Walter said.

“Every answer matters to help us understand what Australia needs now and into the future.

“For people in regional towns and remote communities, taking part ensures that local services and infrastructure are planned using accurate and recent data.

“When you complete the Census, you are helping your community get the right support.”

Data from the 2021 Census showed a significant shift in where people live, with more than 184,000 people moving to regional areas over the previous five years. This growth was driven by moves to regional Queensland (+63,700), Victoria (+62,900) and New South Wales (+59,000).

The 2026 Census will be the first opportunity to record how these shifting populations have impacted local infrastructure and where new investments in services are required.

The ABS provides tailored support to ensure everyone in regional Australia can participate, regardless of their location.

“We want to make sure everyone in regional, rural and remote Australia is supported to take part because every answer matters,” Ms Walter said.

“If you are in a small country town you can visit us at a Pop-up Hub or call us to ensure you have the support you need to be counted.

“Additionally, Census staff will be available in remote communities from July to help people participate.”

All information collected in the Census is protected by law and kept private. It is never shared with the police, Centrelink, or any other organisation in a way that is likely to identify you.

For more information to prepare for the 2026 Census, go to census.abs.gov.au

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