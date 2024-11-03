Be aware of livestock scams

From South Burnett Today

Queenslanders are being reminded to be on the look out for the warning signs of livestock scams.

The Forest Hill Rural and Stock Crime Squad encourages buyers to do background checks in relation to any sellers and livestock before paying a deposit.

These checks could include arranging to inspect the livestock, requesting the Property Identification Code, Australian Business Number and having a voice phone conversation with the seller.

These reminders come after police recently charged a 26-year-old Kallangur man with 14 fraud offences, following a string of alleged online livestock scams.

The police will allege that between August and October 2023 the man had received money from vicitms who believed they were purchasing livestock feed and animals including cattle, donkeys and a kitten which were falsely advertised for sale on social media.

Through their investigations police found 12 buyers who collectively deposited more than $7,500 to the alleged seller, who never delivered the animals or feed as promised.

Extensive investigations by the Forest Hill Rural and Stock Crime Squad led to a search warrant at a Kallangur address on 15 October.

A 26-year-old man was charged with 14 counts of fraud, as well as three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, possess utensils or pipes, and producing dangerous drugs.

He has been given a notice to appear at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on 14 November.

Police encourage anyone who is a victim of this type of crime to contact the Australian Cyber Security Centre at cyber.gov.au/report-and-recover/report