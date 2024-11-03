Sport Dan the man for Cook Islands clash 03/11/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Longreach-born rugby league player Daniel Russell has been selected in the Papua New Guinea side ahead of their upcoming Pacific Championships bout against the Cook Islands on Sunday, 3 November. McKenzie Neal Longreach-born rugby league player Dan Russell has been selected in the Papua New Guinea side ahead of their upcoming Pacific […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password