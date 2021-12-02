The Leader is back!

Michael R Williams

Christmas has come early for locals who have been eagerly awaiting the new Leader.

Community member Donna Dickson picked up her Leader shortly after it hit stores.

“I’m very excited to have the Leader come back,” she said.

“It looks a lot thicker.

“I’m excited to have local content again; I read the whole lot of it.”

Margaret Beard who has lived in Longreach her whole life and is 90 years old said she pleased to have the Leader back.

“You do miss things that are going on in the town because I don’t go out a lot,” she said.

“It’s great to be able to read about that again.”

Myers Newsagents Business Owner Doug Winterbottom jokingly said it was about time the Leader returned.

“It’s good to have it back, we’ll have a few customers today looking for the Leader,” he said.

“99.9 per cent of people will be glad to have it back.

“The content looks to be pretty good and there’s more of – it’s very pleasing.”