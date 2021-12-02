WOW to hit Longreach

The Women of the World Festival has announced that it will hit Longreach March next year after postponing in July due to COVID.

Locals will be granted the opportunity to listen to notable speakers The Hon. Quentin Bryce and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar AO – among the many leading First Nations and social change-makers.

The event will take off on March 4 and will host three days of conversations, workshops, and performances.

The event will feature music, comedy, and fashion, alongside conversations aimed at driving cultural and creative dialogue, debate, and celebration, while the ever-popular WOW Speed Mentoring will return alongside WOW Bites – short talks, readings, and soapbox moments on a range of subjects designed to inspire, engage, and introduce new ideas.

Organisers described the WOW movement as one of the largest across the globe, highlighting and finding solutions to gender discrimination and enabling women and girls to create tangible change in their own lives and for their communities.

The event is set to be the highlight of International Women’s Day (IWD) and Queensland Women’s Week celebrations in the region.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Minister for Women, and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman said WOW Australia’s 2022 hybrid in-person and virtual program was expected to attract thousands of participants.

“WOW Australia events have a history of celebrating the achievements of women and girls, identifying the barriers that remain for them to achieve their ambitions, and providing solutions for change,” Ms Fentiman said.

“The Queensland Government is committed to the education, development, and empowerment of Queensland women and girls, which is why we’ve supported WOW Australia events in Queensland since 2020 and will continue into 2022 as part of our Queensland Economic Recovery Plan.

“We hope to see women and girls engage from across our great State, including those from our regional communities, culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, those who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, financially disadvantaged and men and women with children.”

Global Advisor for the WOW Foundation and Executive Producer of WOW Australia Cathy Hunt said they were thrilled to return and celebrate the women and girls in regional and rural towns across Queensland, particularly following the postponement of elements of our 2021 program due to public health orders.

“It’s really important that we honour the planning done by women in Longreach, Cairns, and Logan to deliver the WOW experience and ensure their stories and ideas for the future are heard,” she said.

“It is encouraging to see the Queensland Government and our partners continue to recognise the role our conversations and celebrations play in the economic and social recovery of the state, as we continue to manage the impacts of the pandemic.

“Listening to local communities and creating a space to share their experiences alongside the work of renowned changemakers gives us all the chance to rethink the world in which we want to live, value women’s work, and find solutions to ongoing issues of gender discrimination.”

To view the full program or to purchase tickets, head to wowaustralia.com.au.