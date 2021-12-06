Central West hospitals celebrate anniversaries

The two most nascent hospitals in the central west region have celebrated their anniversaries in the past month.

Blackall’s new $20.11 million hospital and general practice celebrated its first anniversary since it started receiving patients in November last year.

Meanwhile, the $7.24 million Boulia Primary Health Central and Wellbeing Centre is celebrating its second anniversary since opening to the public in November 2019.

Central West Health chief executive Jane Hancock said the two new facilities were doing their respective communities proud.

“I’d like to thank the Blackall–Tambo Regional Council and the Boulia Shire Council for their strong support in helping us convince the government to deliver these two outstanding health facilities for their respective communities,’’ she said.

“The Blackall–Tambo Regional Councill lobbied government strongly on behalf of its residents for the new hospital.

“We received similar support from the Boulia Shire Council and, indeed, the Wellbeing Centre component of the $7.24 million Boulia project was funded by a $572,900 Commonwealth contribution delivered through council.

“Both the new Blackall Hospital and General Practice and the Boulia PHC and the Wellbeing Centre are proving their worth to their communities and will continue to do so for many years to come.’’

Both facilities were delivered by St Hilliers Property Pty Ltd, with the Boulia precinct being delivered in partnership with AUSCO Modular (Townsville).

“Blackall Hospital and General Practice have already delivered more than 3100 occasions of service to the local community, along with 8094 GP consultations,’’ Ms Hancock said.

“And I must say, the gardens at the hospital are growing magnificently and I’d like to thank the hospital’s operational services team who maintain the garden and whose collective green thumbs have contributed to getting it where it is today.

“The feature trees and hedges are certainly starting to mature and have really softened the view. “Meanwhile, the Boulia PHC and Wellbeing Centre delivered 2040 occasions of service in the 12 months from 1 October last year to 1 October this year, along with 585 GP consultations.

“This compared to 1747 occasions of service during the first nine months of last year and 964 occasions of service for the same period in 2019, prior to the opening of the new facility.

“The new Boulia PHC and Wellbeing Centre is a 21st-century facility that is able to deliver 21st-century care and this has been very well-received by the local community over the past couple of years.’’