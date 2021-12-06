Divining in a drought

By Michael R Williams

There’s been a lot of rain recently, but it was a not-too-distant memory graziers in Opalton had of a struggle to find water.

However, for five farmers, the divining work of Opal Miner Max Read has been essential.

Divining is a technique that has a large part in Australian colonial history, and despite the sceptics, Mr Read has shown it still works.

“I’ve done four or five properties around the Opalton area, with pretty good results,” Mr Read said.

“I’ve dug about 15 holes for about 10 good supplies, a couple of supplies were a bit too salty and three or four duds where I might not have gone deep enough.

“It’s pretty hard to say.”

Mr Read said he learned divining techniques when coming across a Korean miner when he worked in South Australia.

“I never believed in it, and I sought of laughed at him [the Korean man], until I saw that he was picking up the faults pretty easily,” he said.

“So, I thought, maybe there’s something in this; I better have a go.

The process of divining involves holding two wires close together; Mr Read explained that when they cross a fault, the wires “turn in”.

“I got two wires in me hands, and now I get someone to drive me along in the car,” he said.

“You can feel a fault coming for 50 or 60 metres.”

A fault may not always contain water, Mr Read explained that “water, opal, and gold behave differently”.

“It’s complicated, water is the easiest one, gold is not so easy, and opal’s really really complicated,” he said.

“I wouldn’t like to find water in an opal area because it messes you up.

“I go by numbers, so a one is where the wires cross, it’s got nothing to do with distance or anything like that.

“For water, it goes in fours, with gold, it’s six, and for opal, it’s multiples of six.

“So, if you come to an opal fault, it will come off as a one, and you follow it along until you come to six which you then want to follow for a block.”

Mr Read said the property owners were deeply appreciative of his work.

“For one property, I didn’t realise how bad off they were,” he said.

“Because the previous owner told them there was no groundwater there.

“So I wired up three holes, and they got 3500 gallons, 4600 gallons, and 6500 gallons; they rang me up to tell me [of their success], and they were so excited.

“They told me they were pumping for nine kilometres, I think that’s how they got over 6000 gallons an hour; you can imagine how happy they were.”

Mr Read said his work was no trouble at all and refuses to accept any formal payment.

“I’m just happy to see them get water,” he said.

“One bloke gave me some money for petrol, but I don’t do it for money.”