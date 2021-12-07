For the love of trees

Neil Fisher

Welcome to my very first Garden column for the Longreach and Central West Leader.

So to start the very first column, I invited mayors of Longreach Regional Council Tony Rayner and Blackall Tambo Regional Council Andrew Martin to share their favourite tree or shrub that holds a treasured memory for them in their community.

Tony Rayner reflected on growing up on a Western Queensland family property, Fernhurst; the old house had a row of large Fig Trees, Ficus hillii, planted in the front garden.

These beautiful lush trees provided a massive canopy of shade and cooled the garden down in the hottest of summers and offered respite in the worst of droughts.

As a young school student at Longreach In April of 1970, I watched the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh both plant a Fig Tree in front of the civic centre, and I now walk past these same magnificent trees each day admiring their beauty and grace and think of that special day when they were planted.

Our Main Street, Eagle Street is full of these same beautiful Fig Trees, and they are certainly a landscape feature of Longreach in my eyes.

For Andrew Martin, it is almost impossible to shortlist for a final selection.

First on the shortlist, notwithstanding the exotic and until recently exclusive to the Blackall and Tambo Region.

The Hibiscus rosa-sinensis Blackall 150 Lucy.

Then there is the ethereal Bauhinia, Lysiphyllum hookeri with the incredibly beautiful and constant ‘trooping of the colours’, closely followed by the most amazing, ancient, adaptable, resilient and hardy, yet so beautifully soft and, to most of us, fragrantly delicate when in flower, Gidyea, Acacia argyrodendron.

However the winner, after due process of elimination, is the plain old Bottle Tree, Brachychiton rupestris.

As children, we reckoned because of its unique stature the “bottly” was mother nature’s library, with all of her wisdom stacked away in the voluminous trunk, I thought.

In fact and the clincher for first prize, my first remembered sighting of a Koala in the wild was of one in a bottle tree, smack in the middle of the 1965 drought. Us kids speculated the wee chap was visiting old Mother’s library, given the season, for further advice.

Then for me, I spent many of my early years joining my father seed collecting throughout Central Queensland developing a lifelong love for the Australian bushland and the plants growing within.

From that experience, if I was to select a tree – a single tree – it would be the Ghost Gum, Eucalyptus papuana.

To this day I always look forward to my first sightings of these stately and sometimes twisted Gums when I travel to Western Queensland.

The contrast of the outback’s red ochre soils and the Ghost Gums smooth white powdery bark is so welcoming to one of Australia’s most beautiful locations.

I can easily see why this iconic tree became the inspiration for Albert Namatjira’s landscape paintings, my favorite artist.

I just love trees whether it is the dense cooling canopy of a shade tree to the brilliant colour of a tree in full bloom, flush of fresh foliage, or the contrast of the tree itself to the surrounding environment.

SEEDLINGS THAT WE CAN PLANT NOW

We are now at a stage when seedlings planted for Christmas will not be ready in time.

However, most local nurseries are selling advanced seedling packs that will provide flowers for Christmas.

Annuals: Amaranthus, Balsam, Celosia, Coleus, Cosmos, Petunia, Salvia, Torenia, Zinnia;

Vegetables: Beetroot, Capsicum, Cucumber, Eggplant, Endive, Lettuce, Marrow, Pumpkin, Radish, Silverbeet, Spinach, Squash, Snake Beans, Sweet Corn, Tomatoes, Zucchini;

DO YOU HAVE?

Each week I would like to publish an extraordinary Tree, Shrub, Ground-cover or Bush-house Plant.

So if you have that plant please send a picture to fishersnursery@bigpond.com

LIVING CHRISTMAS TREE.

I plan to publish some pictures of living Christmas Trees in the Christmas edition of the Longreach Leader. So if you have that living Christmas Tree please send a picture to fishersnursery@bigpond.com