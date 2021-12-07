Decision made on Renewable Energy Zone

Michael R Williams

The Barcaldine Regional Council has officially decided to fund $1 million to the Barcaldine Renewable Energy Zone – claiming that while it is a risk, it would just as much a risk not to fund the project.

The Renewable Energy Zone will feature a large-scale solar farm and will use biochar to power a steam turbine generator.

It will be the first of its kind in outback Queensland.

For the past two years, the project has been undergoing feasibility studies held by its main interests, the Barcaldine Regional Council, RAPAD, Sunshot Energy, and the Queensland State Government.

The decision from the Barcaldine Regional Council will be the first step in making the first-of-its-kind project a reality but will now depend on approval and investment from the State Government.

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Sean Dillon said the Council believes the risk involved was not unmitigated.

“We sought to mitigate risk through the conditions that we have placed on it,” he said.

“The growth profile for this region that could be experienced as a result of this catalytic investment is significant.

“And game-changing for, let’s face it, a region that is predominately reliant on agriculture for its primary and secondary source of income.”

Mayor Dillon said the decision was about creating economic certainty in the region.

“People talk about the tourism dollar, but it’s almost insignificant compared to what agriculture does,” he said.

“So with that, we’re very exposed to seasonal variations.

“With this business comes more certainty around economic drivers.”

Mayor Dillon said, while not directly a part of the Council’s decision, there was a recognition that there has been a transition in the world economy.

“Australia and Queensland are looking to be a part of that [transition], and if there’s an opportunity to be in the vanguard of that well, why not take that opportunity?” he asked.

“You don’t enter into those commitments blindly though; $1 million doesn’t sound like a lot in today’s terms, but for a small regional council, it’s a massive amount of money.”

Mayor Dillon emphasised the diligence Council has undertaken when examining this decision.

“Initially we needed to at least look at the opportunity rather than risk losing to somewhere else, or lost the opportunity altogether,” he said.

“There’s been some significant work put through by the business cases put through by the State Government and Barcaldine has contributed significantly to that as well.

“So, we’ve had a detailed understanding being developed over a fair period of time on the likelihood of returns and success of the project.

“We’ve given every element of it as much consideration as appropriate, in some cases, I think we’ve gone even further.”

Mayor Dillon said the project will be catalytic to Barcaldine’s economic growth, and locals can now look forward to “tractors and shovels going mad”.

“It really is at that pointy end,” he said.

“Investment decisions are now coming through and Sunshot as a private equity partner have made their decisions; Council has made our decision; the State next.

“And then all of a sudden that unlocks significant capital to invest, then it’s down to the proponents to start their development and we’ll have a precinct ready for them.”

Mayor Dillon said the decision was made as a part of a desire to maintain the Council’s financial stability into the future.

“It wasn’t without hesitation Council first went on this journey,” he said.

“This Council, like the previous Council, has had a really solid philosophy around ensuring the future of our Council.

“That has two parts; it has protecting the future of Council so we can continue to deliver for our communities but also, what are we going to do to stop them shrinking, fading, having an impact on their traditional industry base.

“This business model [in regards to the Renewable Energy Zone] has been likened upon as one of the very best to future proof our communities – from that point of view, over a considerable period of time, over two Councils, we’ve considered this a best-fit approach to expansion and community growth.”

Mayor Dillon commended the hard work of former Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Rob Chandler for initiating the project and putting

“Certainly Queensland Gidgee Brothers have played a large part in all this,” he said.

“But there’s an overlooked moment in this whole process, and that was my predecessor Mayor who had the vision to think outside the square and create a forum for renewable energy and utilisation in the Central West after we saw all the Solar Panels being built, and power shipped off to the coast.

“He invited Ross [Garnaut, Sunshot Energy Chairman] to talk to the Mayors of Central Western Queensland about what we can do to develop renewable energy sources and use them locally.

“So, I think realistically, the dream and the vision that’s seen it get to this stage, is as much that of former Mayor Rob Chandler, as it is anybody else in the process.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind, the project wouldn’t have gotten to this stage without Rob’s vision.”