Isisford Santa competition continues to grow

In its third year, the Isisford Santa competition has begun to inspire westerners from outside of the town, despite not being officially judged.

Community member Christine Bignell started the contest when she moved to Isisford from the Tasmanian town of Lilydale three years ago.

She said the idea was to help lift the community spirit in the middle of the drought.

“The idea is to get your $5 Santa suit from the post office, and it’s not for the traditional Santa, it’s a themed Santa,” she said.

“We’ve had Shearing Santa with the whole shearing set-up; we’ve had Santa riding the big Yellowbelly; we’ve had Santa sitting on a dunny; we’ve had Covid safe Santa.

“We also have Santa set up in the middle of the town.”

Each year the competition has a group of secret judges who are looking for originality in participants’ Santa designs.

The judging will take place on 17 December with the winners announced at the Christmas Celebration event.

The Santa competition is run exclusively by Ms Bignell and her husband Councillor Dale Bignell.

“It’s been well received in town, and it gets quite competitive,” Ms Bignell said.

“Everyone keeps their Santa a secret until he appears in their yard.

“It gets the kids involved – everyone loves driving around and looking at the Santas.”

The first prize Santa will receive $200 and the second prize will receive $100.

The prize money comes from the Isisford Recycled Can Committee which is run by Mr Bignell.