Celebrating a year of milestones

Michael R Williams

The Longreach Arts and Culture Association held a Christmas dinner to celebrate a year of great achievements.

The event was held at the Longreach Tavern and attendance was in the double digits.

Association president Heather Hale said it was a really nice opportunity to get together.

“It’s great to acknowledge the people who have put in the energy into the Arts and Crafts Centre for the year,” she said.

“It was lovely to chat with some people you don’t often get to chat with – it was a nice night.”

This year has been a year of milestones for the club: the Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre, formerly the Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade building, his 100 years.

“It’s a gorgeous heritage building,” Ms Hale said.

“So, we had a couple of celebrations around that.

The Association also unveiled the “Walking Together in Harmony” art installation that can be seen from out front of the Ibis St building.

“It acknowledges the Iningai people, the traditional owners of the area who looked after the land for such a long time,” Ms Hale said.

“It’s about walking together with indigenous people and people of all different races.”

Throughout the year, the Association has held pottery workshops, life drawing workshops, photography workshops, and the gallery shop front saw a surge in success; this year also saw the establishment of a Writers’ Club.

“Excitedly, we got some funding from the Department of Environment and Science to do a conservation management plan,” Ms Hale said.

“So we had a Heritage consultant just out recently who came out and spent nearly a week here photographing everything, talking to people about it was used, how it’s going to be used.

“And we’ll have a plan next year that will be the basis that we can then look at how we’re going to look after that building into the future.”

Next year the Association will look to continue with the groups they already have established, but Ms Hale said they are looking into introducing children’s arts and crafts workshops, a jewellery workshops and some games nights.

“It’s not totally arts and crafty [games nights], but they’re fun,” Ms Hale said.

“There will also be a night of entertainment called a bowl night.

“It’s a night where you pay a fee, you get a pottery bowl that you feel up with stew – then you can wash it and fill it up with desert.”

Ms Hale said it was, overall, a really great year.