Police Watch

By Erin Shawcross. Officer In Charge. Longreach Police Station

With the recent beautiful rain, it is timely to remind motorists about driving through floodwaters.

Whilst there is the potential of hefty fines and demerit points, the biggest concern for police is the safety of the driver and their passengers.

Fast-moving water, shallow can easily wash a car from a causeway and place the occupants in danger.

Unfortunately, lives are lost each year due to people being washed from flooded roadways.

Even if the water appears shallow and slow-moving there may be debris and/or washouts that cannot be seen.

Once (the fingers crossed) the rains set in, it is wise to plan all of your trips.

A check of the BOM site and RACQ road condition site for up-to-date information about the weather and road closures will assist in determining if you should travel.

Police regularly get informed about motorists that have become stranded between flooded creeks for many hours, therefore, ensuring you have plenty of food and water is vital.

A further consideration when electing to travel on flooded roads is a financial one.

If a motorist damages their vehicle whilst driving on a closed road insurance companies may elect not to pay.

The theme to remember is, “if it is flooded – forget it.”