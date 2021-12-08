Graziers thankful for rain

Michael R Williams

The Bureau of Meteorology says many places on the eastern front of Australia have experienced their wettest November on record.

And while many graziers here in the central west have experienced strong downpours, some have only received “patchy” at best rain.

The graziers we spoke to had received between 70 and 90 millimetres of rain.

Dunraven Station Owner and AgForce North Director Paul Doneley said he had felt very fortunate to have received the rain that he had.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg based on the forecasting of the upcoming wet season,” he said.

“It’s a long time to come and we have a lot of hurdles to get over to get there – but at this stage, it’s promising.

“But it’s been very patchy rain, which is typical of storm season – and a lot of people have still only got five millimetres and some that having gotten anything.”

Mr Doneley said even for graziers who have received the rain, there still needs to be a lot more to alleviate the effects of the previous drought.

“Coming off the last ten years of dryness, there’s not a lot of perennial grasses out there,” he said.

“We’ll need a lot of rain to get them established.

“That’s what we do need, consistency with rains.”

Coolullah Station owner David Patterson said it had been a great start to the wet season.

He said his station had been fortunate to have several strong wet seasons in a row and he has remained stocked.

“We are an exceptional little pocket of the central west that hasn’t had a tough time,” he said.

“But, getting useful rain at this time of the year is what’s not frequently done.

“Other times what it does do is set up the Mitchell grass country to get growing and go to seed and by March or April you get more rain during that season.”

Mr Patterson said his station would not be buying more lambs or increasing stock after the rain.

“We’ll just continue on what we’re doing,” he said.

Ban Ban grazier Mike Pratt said his property has had 60 millimetres over the past month.

“We’ve been enjoying a really good season with lots of good grass since February, March this year,” he said.

“But before the 60 millimetres [received this month], the grass was very dry and lacked protein, and we were feeding protein licks to the stock.”

Mr Pratt works with all three sheep, cattle, and goats; he said he will be looking to increase the breeding of his sheep and goats, and will continue to raise and sell cattle.

A recuring notion several of the graziers mentioned was that the price of cattle was too high to stock or restock after the drought if it does break.

“In time, we’d love to buy cattle, but it’s just too expensive at the moment.” Mr Pratt said.

While Mr Pratt’s stations’ have been lucky to receive rain, he did mention that farms west of Stonehenge and in other parts of the Central West have not been so lucky.

“There are still huge areas of country that have had practically no rain,” he said.

“It must be disheartening when there is news of huge rain around the country and you miss out.

“Anyway that’s the way it goes, and hopefully by Christmas, everybody would have good rain.”

According to Mr Pratt, since 2003 there has been only three years where the Longreach and Barcoo shires haven’t been drought declared.

“It’s been an incredibly long and tough haul,” he said.

“There’s always been enough to keep people going, but especially around the Longreach, Ilfracombe, Isisford, Blackall areas, this drought’s been horrific for them.

“We need rain in our black dirt; hopefully it’ll break this summer, at least according to the forecast.”

Meanwhile, Mr Doneley said looking at the forecast, things are looking up for graziers financially, however.

“If things keep going up, we may look at increasing our numbers,” he said.

“People out here are anywhere from 20 per cent to fully stock, so there’s a lot of people out there who may be looking to increase stock.

“They may be looking to change commodities: sheep or goat or small animal commodities, or to stay in cattle; there are opportunities there to diversify because there is good money at present.”

Mr Doneley, who owns a mixed enterprise, believes now is a great time to get into sheep and goat, particularly after recent wild dog fencing programs have made it safer to do so.

“Around here in Barcaldine, it’s fantastic sheep country; they’re better suited to this environment,” he said.

“We might be looking into potentially diversifying and getting some goats.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity if you can’t afford to get into cattle.”

All of the graziers agree that a lot more rain is needed.