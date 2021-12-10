Fire Trials go ahead

Michael R Williams

Despite heavy rain, this year’s Fire Trials still went ahead – at least on Monday night.

The trials were still postponed after heavy rain on Tuesday night.

The Fire Trials are an event where local firefighters compete to perform the best time on various firefighting activities.

Since 1924, local firefighters have racing to get the best times on activities such as driving, attaching hoses to fire hydrants, and hose accuracy – sometimes all at once.

To keep things fair, the firefighters still use much of the same equipment, including the locally famous, “The Dennis” fire truck.

This year, the firemen and firewomen had another element to contend with – the rain.

Longreach Fire Brigade Historical Society President Riley Coppo said the event had only been postponed due to rain five times in its history.

“We ran it on Monday night, despite that it was just drizzling,” he said.

“But last night (Tuesday night), it was just too much.”

Mr Coppo has been doing the trials for seven years and has been a “Dennis” driver for the last three.

“It’s always good, it’s a traditional event,” he said.

“We use a lot of old gear and techniques that you’re probably not allowed to do anymore.

“But we’re strictly performing under the Longreach Fire Brigade Historical Society, so it’s nothing to do with QFES (Queensland Fire and Emergency Services).”

Local children also took to the event – when the firefighters would set up the hose to spray down the street, the children would run under it and receive a sprinkling, despite already being drenched from the rain.

“They usually stand under the jet of hoses anyway,” Mr Coppo said.

“But I think the rain made them even more excited.”

Mr Coppo said the rain made the trial more difficult.

“It added another dimension for sure, it made us have to work a lot slower,”

“It was difficult to get back into the truck, it made it much more slippery.

“it was certainly good.”

Mr Coppo said the team wasn’t worried about any injuries occurring on the night.

“We are trained professionals, we have to work in whatever weather anyway,” he said.

“It was good practice just to do that, they are all basic skills and drills we should know, day in day out.

“Make sure you come down to watch it this time of year, every year.”