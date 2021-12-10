Celebrating biosecurity success

This National Agriculture Day, the Australian Government has celebrated Australia’s world-class biosecurity system, thanking Australians who keep our land free of exotic pests and diseases.

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia, David Littleproud said the Australian Government was committed to a strong biosecurity system that protects Australian agriculture and jobs, enabling us to grow our exports and, importantly, maintains our environment and lifestyle.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for all Australians, as we have battled natural disasters and the pandemic,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Despite the odds, the total value of farm production came in at $68 billion in 2020-21 and is forecast to rise to $73 billion in 2021-22 – our enviable biosecurity system has been key to this.

“Protecting our enviable pest and disease status and the jobs which rely on it is critical to ensuring our agriculture industry can continue to provide world-class products around the globe.

Minister Littleproud said maintaining and improving biosecurity was fundamental to growing the agricultural industry.

“We have biosecurity officers, scientists, and Indigenous Rangers – and the tools they need – helping to stop biosecurity threats in their tracks,” he said.

“Delivering our $400.1 million biosecurity Budget package will be a focus for the foreseeable future.

“New biosecurity legislation passed in June gives courts access to higher penalties that reflect the true seriousness of non-compliance with the new maximum penalty at $1.11 million.

“Australia’s biosecurity system yields large positive benefits for all Australians, our agricultural industries, and the environment that we live in, and we want agriculture and biosecurity jobs to remain an attractive place of work for young Australians.

“This Ag Day I want to thank governments, Australian agriculture industries, and the communities which rely on them for playing their part in ensuring our produce remains the envy of the world,”