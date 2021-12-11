Catholic fete wows locals

Recently, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School held the 2021 Sacred Heart Parish Catholic Fair.

The school had to move locations from the Council Park to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School this year., but received positive feedback from many members of the community that it was a more suitable venue for the event.

Parish member Andrew Wachtel said it was a great evening with many stall holders from across the Central West region.

“[There was] plenty for the kids to do including face painting, lucky dips, Christmas cupcake decorating, footy throwing competitions, jumping castles, and a huge slide,“ he said.

“The St Joey’s students entertained us with their performance of “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

“A special thanks to the police for escorting Santa to the event in the local fire truck, he was a huge hit as always!“

Mr Wachtel thanked the St Joseph’s P&F who organised the BBQ, hot chips, hotdogs, nachos and snow cones.

“Thank you to the volunteers who gave their time to help sell the ham wheel tickets and run the bar,“ he said.

“Thank you to our sponsors who donated generous gifts that were auctioned at the end of the night.

“A massive thank you to all the members of the community that rolled up their sleeves and helped to make this a successful community event!“