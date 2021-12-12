Brooke born to ride

By Michael R Williams

Barcaldine-based senior jockey Brooke Richardson has officially been dubbed Central West Jockey Champion, and has had to fight to prove her worth as a female jockey.

Horse racing is a part of Ms Richardson’s genetic make-up, both her father and grandfather were jockeys.

She started her adventure in Barcaldine but spent much of her childhood between Toowoomba and Duramba Downs, commencing her jockeying apprenticeship in Toowoomba while still in high school at the age of 16.

“We grew up riding horses, it’s always been a part of our life,” she said.

“I used to watch my father ride in the races, and my grandfather also was a race horse trainer.

“So, I used to go to the race track with him before school; I liked just going and watching the horses work.

“The whole family were involved in racing, so it all sort of stemmed from there.”

Jockeying is a four-year apprenticeship under Racing Queensland with a trainer of your choice, meaning Ms Richardson was able to start her training under her own grandfather.

In 2010, she would have her first race ride.

Bush bashing

Racing ever since, Ms Richardson said she was proud of her achievement riding both in the bush and in the cities.

“I’ve rode a few winners in Brisbane, but I think all my wins are pretty special and important to me,” she said.

“I might have to mention winning the Roma Cup back-to-back in 2018 and 2019 on the same horse.

“That was pretty special.”

Ms Richardson said the racing in the bush was just as good, but there is significantly less pressure.

“The people are more understanding because there is less trainers and jockeys,” she said.

“It’s a more close knit community and a more relaxed atmosphere.”

Ms Richardson said she was pleased to see racing grow in the regions since she was a young girl.

“I remember growing up and going to the Barcaldine races to watch my father ride,” she said.

“I think racing, in general, is becoming more popular with the younger people.

“They’re getting really good crowds to the meeting, and I think there is a lot more jockeys coming through, and there’s more women jockeys too.”

Ms Richardson said she believed racing , and its recent growth, was greatly beneficial to the regions.

“It’s certainly good for these little communities,” she said.

“I think for people who have been struggling with drought that getting involved, it’s more of a special event than just a race meeting.

Breaking the mould

When Ms Richardson started her apprenticeship, she said, often she would be the only female jockey, now it seems there has been a great influx of young woman taking the reins.

“I think that we’ve come a long way, and we’ve had a lot of women over the years who have paved the way for us,” she said.

“I think that now, within the past few years and looking forward, we’re on a pretty level playing field.

“I don’t feel as though I get treated any differently as being a girl.

Ms Richardson said, however, it was different at the beginning of her career.

“I did have to work a lot harder for my rides, people were still of the mindset that men are more aggressive and stronger on a horse,” she said.

“But, I think people are changing their perception – women are strong, but also when you’re dealing with animals who do have their own brain, women can be a lot more nurturing, and soft, and kind.

“Sometimes that gets more out of an animal than just being physically strong; sometimes it take soft hands and a good temper to bring out a horses best ability.”

For Ms Richardson, horse racing as a girl is about connecting deeply with the animal.

“Horses are very sensitive animals; if a fly lands on them then a muscle will twitch,” she said.

“I try to approach a race with a clear mind, when you get on them with a positive attitude, the horses will feel that.

“I don’t necessarily enjoy racing, I just enjoy getting the best out of an animal; I don’t necessarily need to win to get that good feeling – I could run a third place on a horse that got back on the field and came home flying and still feel like it was worth it.”

Ms Richardson has been racing for 11 years, she has her own child now – but she feels she is just starting the pinnacle of her skills.

“I think it’s a long time, when you start at such a young age,” she said.

“Racing isn’t just a job, it’s a lifestyle – you give up a lot of things.

“That’s why we do it because we love it.”

Lately, Ms Richardson said she has had a lot of success with the Todd Austin and the David Rewald Stables.

She is closer in the overall Country Jockey’s Premiership than what she has been in a long time.