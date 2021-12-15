Pub crawl for charity

Michael R Williams

Longreach and Ilfracombe locals trawled the pub scene with the intention of raising money for an important cause at the Santa Pub Crawl.

At the end of the event, $2500 was raised for Outback Independent Living, a charity aimed at providing accommodation for people with special needs in Longreach

Organised by Outback Independent Living Member Paula Ballard and Harry’s Restaurant Owner Steve Searles, the event so locals travel from Harry’s Restaurant to the Wellshot Hotel to the Longreach Tavern, the Birdcage, and all other pubs around the two towns.

Ms Ballard said the event was deeply beneficial to Outback Independent Living and her son Adam Ballard.

“We need to prepare for his future, as do all parents with loved ones with special needs,” she said.

“We’d like to provide accommodation for people all throughout the Central West, there are people here who require accommodation.

“We’re hoping to establish it here because the biggest concern for parents, or anyone who has a loved one with special needs, is their future.”

Ms Ballard said the pub crawl was the brainchild of Mr Searles.

“It was an idea to create a fundraiser to help us get closer to our goal,” she said.

“It was a day with a difference.

“It’s just adding to the theme of Christmas; Christmas is a wonderful time.”