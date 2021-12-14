Longreach Christmas Spectacular

Longreach held its own party in the park, featuring vendors, the town band, and the School of Dance.

Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner said Christmas was a chance to celebrate community and fellowship.

“Our towns do that very well,” he said.

“There is a whole team of community groups and organisations that work incredibly hard and invest their time and effort in the spirit of Christmas, alongside council, to make this event possible, and we’re very grateful to them.

“I don’t think Edkins Park has ever looked better than it does tonight under these lights and decorations, the conditions are perfect, and I’m glad to see so many families out here enjoying the festivities.”