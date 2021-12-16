Aramac lights up

Michael R Williams

The Aramac community has come together for a special Christmas Party, with the Aramac State School Student Council funding a surprise batch of rides for local children.

It was held this year at the Aramac Showgrounds instead of the usual community club.

The annual event held stalls for local businesses, the Aramac SES showcase, an open bar, and food and drinks.

President of the Aramac Community Development Association Tim Gorle said the event had been funded through the State Government and Barcaldine Regional Council.

“It allowed us to provide free food as well as entertainment and to have free entry as well,” he said.

“It made it a much more approachable event for our community.”

Other activities had throughout the night included, ham wheels “which were awesome” and Dylan McCaw made a white bull plush toy which was raffled off during the event.

Tim Gorle thanked the volunteers that made sure the night ran smooth and the Longreach Rotary Club who donated $1000.

“It’s always a great time to have these events,” he said.

“And everyone rallied to create a great community event for our town.

“It doesn’t happen without fantastic volunteers.

“The spirit of Christmas has shone in our town.”