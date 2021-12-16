Pelicans hold swimming carnival

By Michael R Williams

After a successful returning year, the Winton Pelican Swim Club held a swimming carnival to end the year off.

Club president Penny Holcombe said the event was a good way to get the word out that the club is starting up again.

“It’s a fun afternoon,” she said.

“We’re just putting on an event to celebrate family, fun, friendships, and fitness.

“It’s also a way to thank people for joining.”

Ms Holcombe said after the club has been folded for over a year, the community recognised the number of keen young swimmers and that’s when she decided to start the club up again.

“We just had a number of people keen to get it back up and running again,” she said.

“Just for the kids who like to meet people and be a bit competitive.”

The committee is all volunteers who have young kids who are keen to swim.

“We’ve had a great following,” she said.

“It’s been very successful, we’ve been getting at least 25 to 30 kids every Thursday night for swim club.

“This is a chance to celebrate the rejuvenation of our club; we’re getting some new gear of Council who have been helping us out and that will improve the quality of swimming in our younger generation in Winton.”

Ms Holcombe said next year they will be looking to maintain a well-run club.