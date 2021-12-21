The bright side of drought

I have a friend who posts motivational messages that encourage positive thinking, even about the negatives in your life.

I think we can agree that a decade-long drought fits the criteria of a negative.

So, is it possible to see any positives in this drought?

Turns out it is if you really put your mind to it.

In keeping with Monty Python’s exhortation to ‘always look on the bright side of life’, here’s the bright side of this drought:

You have no worries about floods when there’s not a cloud in the sky.

And no worries about bushfires when there’s not a blade of grass in the paddock.

Clothes dry in little more than a nanosecond, thanks to good ol’ solar power. And it doesn’t cost anything to use.

You keep the native wildlife close and your livestock closer, so if you’re into bird watching, there is plenty to see.

And it’s nice to watch the stock gallop up to the vehicle every time they see you, instead of running to the furthest corner of the paddock.

You also see some awesome dust storms (though not so awesome to clean up after, admittedly).

There’s plenty of lean meat available, so you eat healthy.

You get a lot of quality time with your better half while doing the feed run.

You can postpone the ‘rainy day jobs’ indefinitely.

Plus, you’ve got plenty of time to save for a rainy day.

But, all joking aside, you see the best of your fellow Australians and experience the kindness of strangers, which is a very bright side indeed.

Still, even if you don’t need your Driza-bone during a drought, remember, you always need your funny bone.

I wrote this last year when there was no rain in sight.

However, even though we have enjoyed the best November in years, measuring about 55 mm for the month, it doesn’t mean the drought is over.

Not for us, and not for the many unfortunate souls who had less rain than us, or none at all.

We may need to hold onto that funny bone a while longer yet.