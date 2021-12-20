Santa visits the outer Barcoo

Yaraka residents were given a treat recently when Santa, with an Elf, drove into town on a motorbike to deliver presents to the 25 children in attendance.

Yaraka community member Susan Glasson said it was a great night but numbers have dropped greatly over the years from when they Christmas tree tradition started more than 70 years ago.

“People came from near and far to make a crowd of about 100,” she said.

“Everyone enjoyed it greatly, the weather was pleasant.

“The kids participated in a lolly hunt and were given presents provided by the Salvation Army.

Ms Glasson said locals were provided free meals from the Longreach Regional Council.

“We think Santa had to come the long way around this time because the river was up and that stopped a few attendants,” she said.

“Most people attending had to make a big effort in attending because it’s become the community Christmas get together.

“People gathered from other districts, it was a great mixed age event.”

Santa also gave out free chocolates to the locals, a hamper raffle was drawn with five prizes given out.

Councillor Dale Bignell handed out the Christmas light competition prize and presented an award to Bob and Kathy Long for their service in the Yaraka Town and Garden.

Ms Glasson set the hall was decorated very nicely in Yaraka.

“There were lights around the hall, lights around the garden and a few Christmas features,” she said.

“I think it got people into the Christmas spirit after a hard year.

“A little bit of rain has lifted people’s spirits, but certainly a lot more rain is needed.”

Ms Glasson thanked Kaye Albrand for her great work in organising the event.