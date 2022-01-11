Magic in Muttaburra

By Michael R Williams

Muttaburra has held its Christmas celebrations – and community is the modus operandi.

Muttaburra Town and Country Christmas Tree Event Secretary Emma Price said it was her first year involved in the community, and it was a great event.

“We had 37 kids who received presents, got pretty good crowds, but the numbers were down on previous years,” she said.

“But the kids all had a good time playing at the Jubilee Park on the playground with each other.

“Santa arrives every year in our local fire truck, so it’s always a highlight when the kids see the flashing lights and sirens coming down the streets.”

Ms Price said this year was the 78th anniversary, and the committee is planning for a big 80th in two years’ time.

“We did purchase a projector and screen for kids to watch a Christmas movie on this year,” she said.

“They all enjoyed that, the kids get very excited when Santa comes and they get to open their presents, so it’s good for them to wind down and watch a movie.”

Ms Price said the spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Muttaburra.

“Everyone gets involved, we’ve got lots of decorations that get set up in the park,” she said.

“There’s a big community spirit – everyone comes along even if they don’t have kids, it makes the night much more exciting.

“Everyone loves to see the kids having fun.”

Ms Price thanked the Spence family for their efforts in getting everyone involved.

“Charmain Spence, she has a lot of Christmas spirit and gets everyone involved,” she said.

“She’s definitely an asset to the committee.”