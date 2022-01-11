Beach day in the desert?

By Michael R Williams

The Barcaldine Rec Park, a water park built on the outskirts of the Barcaldine township, had its unofficial opening with locals excited to escape the heat and put on their swimmers.

One local pairing Brett Jenkins, a builder, and Tanya Morton said their time at the water park has been a blast.

Mr Jenkins said he plans to use it regularly on a Sunday afternoon and Ms Morton said she’d be coming down on a regular basis from Longreach.

“Looking at the facility they’ve got here, it’s just a credit to the Barcaldine Regional Council and all the locals involved,” she said.

“A lot of them are written on the tables on the decks, so it’s a great family facility.”

A Father-Daughter duo was also at the park.

Steve Egerton said he and his daughter had come to take photos to send to their families.

“This is going to be amazing for the community,” he said.

“I can see this being used a lot on weekends.

“It’ll be great for people who want to swim, people who want to row or kayak – it’ll just be about managing the time for each activity.”

The gates are now open at the Barcaldine Rec Park with residents and visitors having the opportunity to enjoy the facility before Christmas.

The Rec park itself consists of a man-made lake, boat ramp, jetty, beach area, amenities building, walking tracks, fish habitat, and landscaping.

The lake is 1,100m long and 250m wide with a maximum water depth of 3.2m.

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Sean Dillon said “Not only will this facility offer a place for water sports, but it will also offer another location for other recreational activities such as walking, running, and cycling.

“It will be a great spot for families and friends to come together.”

The Barcaldine Regional Council plan to build the rec park in stages into the future as funding becomes available, including a playground zone and picnic shelters in selected areas for all to enjoy.

“This facility will be a great boost for residents’ mental health and wellbeing by providing recreational activities and local businesses will also see the benefit with more visitors to the region,” Cr Dillon said.

“I would like to acknowledge the contribution from the Queensland Government and the Australian Government who have provided considerable funding for this project. I would also like to thank the community members and businesses who have donated materials and their time and skills for elements of this project.”

The excavation of the lake commenced in September 2019 with the construction of the Clubhouse and spillway completed in 2020.

An operations management plan is available on Council’s website.

An official opening will be scheduled for 2022.