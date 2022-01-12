Growing on us

By Michael R Williams

The Longreach Community Gardens, homed at the back of the Youth Centre, has been growing exponentially over the past year.

Members of the garden met to enjoy a shared brunch which included various fruits and baked goods.

Longreach Community Garden Member Heather Hale said the day had been great fun.

“It was lovely sitting down and sharing food with the people that have been working in the garden and also, some new people who have been working in the garden who will be coming along next year,” she said.

Ms Hale said there is much to be excited about next year and the group would like to entice new members.

“We’d love to have more members, and at the moment it’s just a big garden where you can take anything,” she said.

“The whole thing is communal, but next year the plan is to have some gardens that are down on what was the netball court.

“They will be gardens that are self-contained and self-watered – people can have a rent-free personal garden.

“Obviously, we’ll need some funding for that but we definitely want people to come down and join.”

Ms Hale said other plans the gardens have going into the new year, include a “chook pen” and flowers to entice bees.

Judging by the progress seen in the gardens this year, there has been a good amount and consistent amount of work put in.

Ms Hale said it’s been exciting watching the garden develop.

“It’s spent quite a few years being unloved,” she said.

“And then some people came together and started working it.

“There’s been bits and pieces, but the momentum just built – we’ve done lots of mulching for weed suppression, built new gardens, and allowed some “positive weeds” to grow to maintain the soil also planted lots of flowers.”

As a result, lots of fruits and vegetables that would be pulled out this time of year have managed to continue to grow in the summer months, due to care and shading, such as tomatoes.

Ms Hale said to those who may be interested that “we’d love you to come to be a part of the community garden”.

“It’s so much fun working with a lot of people, bringing together something that is community-based,” she said.

“And making it look beautiful – having food that you know can give away to people, having the ingredients to make jams and give away or sell to make money.

“It’s a lovely feeling.”