White Christmas in Winton

Well over 300 people attended the Annual Emergency Services Christmas Street Party in the main street of Winton.

The beautifully landscaped main street was closed to vehicles, so families could spread out on the lush green lawn as well as on the road, mingling with the local emergency services members.

The local SES and Firefighters both had stalls full of information about their services and they were also recruiting new members urgently needed in the community.

Outback Futures attended on the night to provide information and support.

Liz Lynch also had an RFDS information stall with giveaways and free information.

The local Ambulance committee had a ham and seafood wheel where the tickets were sold by committee members and two of our local paramedics Troy and Andrew.

Attending Families enjoyed free food supplied by various committees including boiled spuds, steak burgers, and lush deserts.

Santa Claus attended around 8 pm after he decided to shave his beard as Winton is usually hot but the night was lovely with a cool breeze – surprising for December.

Santa gave bags full of goodies to the children and these were greatly appreciated with lots of exciting gifts to entertain.

Street entertainment was in the form of a giant slide, jumping castle, giant baton battle, and a huge worm tunnel with music supplied by Gary Parker from Townsville.

The local children provided a wonderful show from their youth program performing acrobatics and whip cracking with the Crack-Up Sisters.

Local girls performed dances taught by dance teacher Ebonee Christopher that are from the Winton Bush Beatz program which is produced by Redridge Interior Queensland Ltd, and such a treat to have the Blackall-Tambo star Gretchen Hayman give a wonderful guest performance.

Thanks to the local businesses for staying open for late-night shopping to give the people of Winton an opportunity to purchase last-minute Christmas gifts and vouchers.