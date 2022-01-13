CW case numbers drop

With a large number of locals fulfilling their quarantine requirements, the total number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped by three overnight.

However, locals still must remain vigilant as 10 new cases have been reported, a total of 58.

1 x Alpha

1 x Aramac

12 x Barcaldine

1 x Bedourie

15 x Blackall

1 x Boulia

24 x Longreach

2 x Winton

1 x Muttaburra

All are being managed at home or in their private accommodation through a partnership

between Central West Health, Metro North Hospital, and Health Service and an external

Commonwealth service provider.

No further details will be provided due to confidentiality.

Vaccination continues to be our best protection against COVID–19 and our outreach

vaccination clinics are continuing across the region.

Please get vaccinated if you have not yet had your first dose, please come forward and have

your second dose if you have only had one dose – and please ensure you have your booster

vaccination if you have had both doses of vaccine.

Currently, the booster vaccine is available to anyone over 18 years who completed their primary

COVID-19 vaccine course four or more months ago.

To date, we have delivered 2995 booster doses across the region.

By the end of today, we expect to have delivered more than 80 vaccinations to children aged

from 5 to 11 years in Barcaldine.

Remember, the child vaccination is being delivered in two doses about eight weeks apart, so

you must bring your child back for the second dose to ensure they are fully protected.

During January, outreach vaccination clinics are scheduled for everyone aged 5 years and over

at Barcaldine, Alpha, Winton, Boulia and Longreach.

Clinics at other Central West Queensland communities will be advertised soon in local media,

as well as the Central West Hospital and Health Service website and Facebook.

The Longreach-based vaccination booking and information call centre is open.

Booking an appointment for a first, second or booster dose of vaccine is easy as calling 1800

953 703, or emailing: CW-COVAX@health.qld.gov.au

Testing is available for free at all our facilities in the Central West.

Please call ahead to register in advance for testing.

• Longreach Hospital 4652 8052

• Blackall Hospital 4650 7700

• Barcaldine Multipurpose Health Service 4650 4000

• Winton Multipurpose Health Service 4657 2700

• Alpha Multipurpose Health Service 4809 7023

• Aramac Primary Health Centre 4652 9000

• Bedourie Primary Health Centre 4746 1226

• Birdsville Primary Health Centre 4656 3245

• Boulia Primary Health Centre 4746 2300

• Isisford Primary Health Centre 4658 8500

• Jericho (please call your nearest facility – Alpha or Barcaldine)

• Jundah Primary Health Centre 4658 6500

• Muttaburra Primary Health Centre 4658 7500

• Tambo Primary Health Centre 4621 7100

• Windorah Primary Health Centre 4656 6100

Everyone who tests positive for COVID-19, whether through a RAT or PCR test, is quarantining

as per current requirements.

To register a home RAT test, visit: www.qld.gov.au/rat-positive